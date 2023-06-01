UTICA: Richella Abell-Hawes, of Herkimer, New York, has recently been promoted to Chief Operations Officer at Kelberman. Mrs. Abell-Hawes has been employed at Kelberman for over a year, formerly as the Vice President of Quality, Compliance & Incident Management, where she worked with leadership to oversee quality assurance and manage regulatory compliance for the agency. In her new role as Chief Operations Officer, she provides leadership through oversight of the operations, programs and clinical services at Kelberman.

Earlier in her career Mrs. Abell-Hawes worked as Assistant Vice President of Finance/Controller for Delaware Valley Hospital and later moved into quality and compliance roles working at the ARC of Herkimer for the majority of her career before coming to Kelberman, ultimately as the Vice President of Quality and Compliance. Mrs. Abell-Hawes received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Salisbury University in Maryland and has received various awards and professional accomplishments throughout her career.

Kelberman is the leading provider of autism services for children, adults, and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential, Respite and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at Kelberman empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support, and wrap-around services, creating a fulfilling, life-enriching experience for people and families.

