The Sign of the Times: ‘Utica Has A Saint’

Sept. 17th Festival Celebrates St. Marianne’s 10th Anniversary

In anticipation of the 10th Anniversary of Saint Marianne Cope’s Canonization (October 21), the Catholic Churches of Greater Utica will celebrate by blessing and lighting two new 12-foot x 12-foot signs on Saturday, Sept. 17. One sign proclaims, “Utica Has A Saint”, while the other displays a portrait of St. Marianne.

Admission is free to the festival-style celebration in the parking lot at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, home parish of St. Marianne. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m., with the blessing and lighting of the signs shortly after twilight at approximately 7:45 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT: Anthony LaBarbera (Emcee & Singer); Cassandra Harris-Lockwood (Catholic Christian Folk Singer); Maureen Griffin (Singer/Songwriter); Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance, and La Banda Rossa (Traditional Italian Pops Concert, Procession, & Marching Band).

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES: Face painting and coloring; children 12 and under will receive a copy of Saint Marianne of Molokai. Blessing & lighting of the signs will take place shortly after twilight.

FOOD: Jim Spinella’s famous Chicken BBQ ($12-purchase tickets in advance/walk-ins welcome) and complimentary des​​sert courtesy of Café Caruso.

BEVERAGES: Utica Coffee, Saranac soft drinks, bottled water, beer & wine available for purchase.

###

Two 12-foot signs celebrating Saint Marianne Cope were installed Sept. 8 on the Parish Center/Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church. Blessing and lighting of the signs will take place Sept. 17 during a parking lot festival celebrating the 10th anniversary of St. Marianne’s canonization. One sign proclaims “Utica Has A Saint” while the other displays a portrait of St. Marianne.

###