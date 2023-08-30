Poetry Corner: Just Get it Done – A POEM

A LITTLE STORY



This is a story about four people,

Everybody, Somebody, Anybody, and Nobody

There was an important job to be done,

and Everybody was sure that Somebody would do it.

Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it.

Somebody got angry about that,

because it was Everybody’s job.

Everybody thought that Anybody could do it,

But Nobody realized that Everybody wouldn’t do it.

It ended up that Everybody blamed Somebody

when Nobody did what Anybody could have done!

Anonymous

Just Get it Done – A POEM

So, are you an Anybody, On the Way to Being A Nobody?

When It Calls for Everybody; Anybody is The One.

If you Want to be a Somebody, Just Get It One!

© Natalie M. Williams; March 2021