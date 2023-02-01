MVCC Anime Club seeks panelists, vendors, artists for 2023 Taka-Con

The Mohawk Valley Community College Anime Club is looking for panelists, vendors, and artists for the Taka-Con, a convention for fans of anime, comics, gaming, and all things “nerdy,” on Saturday, April 22, at the College’s Utica Campus.

The event will feature panels, workshops, cosplay, games, vendors, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall. Organizers are looking for panelists to present one-hour workshops on related topics. The workshops should be interesting, interactive, and able to be done in a classroom setting. They also are seeking gamemasters to run various types of games, such as board games or role-playing games, that may last from two to four hours. Gamemasters should be prepared to bring their own materials, aiming to include four to eight participants.

Vendors and artists are also needed to display and sell their materials from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For $35, vendors get a 10-by-10 space with a six-foot rectangular table and two chairs provided.

For full consideration and to be included in the original printed programs, panelists, vendors, artists, and gamemasters should apply by March 31 at https://tinyurl.com/ TakaConSubmit . For more information, contact club advisor Associate Professor Melissa Barlett at mbarlett@mvcc.edu or 315-792-5471