Local News: Boilermaker Announces 2022 Award Winners

Aug. 3, 2022 (Utica, NY) The Boilermaker Road Race has announced the official winners of the Corporate Cup presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the Bob Ingalls Police and Firefighter Competition and the High School Challenge, all of which occurred within the 45th running of the races on July 10.

“Each of the competitions represent races with the race,” said Boilermaker President Mark Donovan. “These team awards are an important part of the Boilermaker because they represent a group effort in the traditionally individualistic sport of road racing.”

For each of the competitions, the winning teams are decided by the average finish times of the group’s fastest five finishers.

The Corporate Cup awards were presented to runners in the 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The fastest overall team was the New Hartford Central School District with an average time of 1:01:49. The team was led by Amy Rizzuto, the fastest individual female runner in the competition. Rizzuto finished the race in 1:14:08.

Jordan Varano was the fastest individual male runner, finishing in 54:25, leading his Lockheed Martin team to the male large division award. Other winners in the male-only competition include Whitcraft in the small division and Indium Corporation in the medium division.

Other winners include: New Hartford Central School District (Coed-Small); Utica University (Coed-Medium); Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (Coed-Large); Lockheed Martin (Female-Only); City of Rome (Masters); and the Naval Nuclear Laboratory (Open Division).

The Utica Police Department (UPD) won the Bob Ingalls Police and Firefighter Competition, with an average finishing time of 1:10:36, besting the Utica Fire Department (UFD) who averaged 1:14:03. The Thomas Lindsey Memorial Award was awarded to the fastest UPD finisher, Eric White (1:04:45). Daniel Taurisani (1:08:08), received the William Acquaviva Memorial Award, which is given to the fastest UFD finisher.

The High School Challenge Awards were presented to the fastest student teams among local school districts in both the 5K Road Race presented by Utica National and the 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. In the 5K race, Whitesboro Central School District won the girl’s competition with a 22:51 average, while New Hartford Central School District won the boy’s crown with a 21:29 average finish time. The two schools reversed in the 15K race, with New Hartford taking the girl’s competition with an average finish time of 1:20:06 and Whitesboro winning the boy’s side in 1:03:39. New Hartford Central School District also took home the highest participation award.

In addition to the various awards, a drawing was held to award two $500 donations to not for profits nominated by individual corporate cup teams. The winning charities were the Mohawk Valley Community College Foundation and the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

Full results can be found at: https://www.leonetiming.com/2022/Roads/Boilermaker/