Poetry Corner: I’m a Card Carrying Member of the eN double A Cee Pee – A POEM

Yes. ‘Colored People’; Nationally,

United in Our Struggle To Be Free.

I’m a Card Carrying member

of the eN double A Cee Pee.

For more than a Century;

an Organization that Speaks for the Community

All the Colors of the Rainbow….

Including that ascribed to me.

A MOVEMENT – For Our Liberty!

Takin’ a Stand for Equality

Fighting against Racial Injustice; Influencing Policy

Casting a Light on Exploitation, and Human Depravity

I am proud to be a member:

For Emancipation, Anti-Discrimination

and the Abolition of all forms of Slavery

Answered the call… Civil Rights for All.

Oh, Yes; I’m a Card Carrying member

of the eN double A Cee Pee!

© Natalie M. Williams; August 14, 2023

NAACP Utica NY / Oneida County Poet Laureate 2023-4

naacp.org. Join Us. Utica/Oneida County Unit 2167-B