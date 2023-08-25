Broadway Utica
HomeNewsLocal NewsPoetry Corner: I’m a Card Carrying Member of the eN double ...
Local NewsPoetry CornerUtica Phoenix Exclusive:

Poetry Corner: I’m a Card Carrying Member of the eN double A Cee Pee – A POEM

Natalie M. Williams
By Natalie M. Williams
0
56
The term Poetry - dictionary definition highlighted with yellow marker

Yes.   ‘Colored People’; Nationally,

United in Our Struggle To Be Free.

I’m a Card Carrying member 

of the eN double A Cee Pee.

For more than a Century; 

an Organization that Speaks for the Community

All the Colors of the Rainbow…. 

Including that ascribed to me.

A MOVEMENT – For Our Liberty!

Takin’ a Stand for Equality

Fighting against Racial Injustice; Influencing Policy

Casting a Light on Exploitation, and Human Depravity

I am proud to be a member:

For Emancipation, Anti-Discrimination 

and the Abolition of all forms of Slavery

Answered the call…  Civil Rights for All.

Oh, Yes; I’m a Card Carrying member 

of the eN double A Cee Pee!

© Natalie M. Williams;  August 14, 2023

NAACP Utica NY / Oneida County Poet Laureate 2023-4

naacp.org.  Join Us.  Utica/Oneida County Unit 2167-B

Previous article
ACR Health promotes international overdose awareness day
Natalie M. Williams
Natalie M. Williams

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Advocacy

ACR Health promotes international overdose awareness day

Press Release - 0