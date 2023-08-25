Poetry Corner: I’m a Card Carrying Member of the eN double A Cee Pee – A POEM

Yes. ‘Colored People’; Nationally,
United in Our Struggle To Be Free.
I’m a Card Carrying member
of the eN double A Cee Pee.
For more than a Century;
an Organization that Speaks for the Community
All the Colors of the Rainbow….
Including that ascribed to me.
A MOVEMENT – For Our Liberty!
Takin’ a Stand for Equality
Fighting against Racial Injustice; Influencing Policy
Casting a Light on Exploitation, and Human Depravity
I am proud to be a member:
For Emancipation, Anti-Discrimination
and the Abolition of all forms of Slavery
Answered the call… Civil Rights for All.
Oh, Yes; I’m a Card Carrying member
of the eN double A Cee Pee!
© Natalie M. Williams; August 14, 2023
NAACP Utica NY / Oneida County Poet Laureate 2023-4
naacp.org. Join Us. Utica/Oneida County Unit 2167-B