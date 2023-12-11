Governor Hochul Launches Effort to Ensure That New Yorkers Receive Increased Minimum Wage Starting January 1

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a statewide public awareness effort to ensure that New Yorkers earning minimum wage receive the state’s historic minimum wage increase when it takes effect next year. On January 1, per an agreement between Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, New York’s minimum wage will increase to $16-per-hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, and $15-per-hour for the rest of the state. Raising New York’s minimum wage to keep pace with inflation will benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across the state.

“On January 1, we are lifting New York’s minimum wage to help hard-working New Yorkers keep up with rising costs and continue supporting their families,” Governor Hochul said. “If you are a minimum wage worker and you don’t see this increase in your paycheck next year, I urge you to file a wage complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that you are getting the wage increase you deserve.”

As part of the FY 2024 Budget, Governor Hochul secured an historic agreement to increase New York’s minimum wage through 2026 and index it to inflation beginning in 2027. After the initial increase, the minimum wage will increase by $0.50 in 2025 and 2026. In 2027, the minimum wage will increase annually at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region – the best regional measure of inflation.

The New York State Department of Labor will begin a public awareness effort to remind New Yorkers about the minimum wage increase and encourage minimum wage workers to report missing wages. That effort will include digital outreach via social media, newsletters, and e-mail communications and direct outreach to distribute informational flyers with partnering organizations.

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor’s website or by calling 833-910-4378. For more information about NYSDOL’s efforts to combat wage theft, visit the Department’s landing page.

Before we get started, I’d like to highlight some bit of good news for 2024. New Yorkers are getting a pay raise. First of all, January 1st, the minimum wage will go into effect. It goes to $16 an hour in New York City, Westchester and Long Island. $15 an hour in Upstate, including right here in Albany. And going forward in the future, we’ll be indexing the minimum wage for the first time ever to inflation. So, families can finally start getting ahead, which is so important to all of us.

The Department of Labor is launching a public relations campaign to make sure that people know that if their paycheck does not go up and they’re minimum wage earners, they need to report that because there could be instances of wage theft where the employers do not ensure that the increase goes into effect. So, we want to make sure everyone is aware of that.