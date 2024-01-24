Governor Hochul Announces Application Period Now Open for 2024 Empire State Fellows Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the application period for the 2024 class of Empire State Fellows is now open. The prestigious program attracts exceptional and diverse talent from New York State and across the country to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Since the program’s inception 12 years ago, graduates of the Empire State Fellows program have gone on into senior roles, including Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Secretary and Chief of Staff positions throughout State agencies.

“The Empire State Fellows Program has served as a gateway for some of New York’s best and brightest looking to make a difference in their communities through a career in public service,” Governor Hochul said. “We look forward to welcoming the next class of Fellows into this transformative program. Anyone who dreams of making a positive change in the lives of New Yorkers is encouraged to apply and join the ranks of our future leaders.”

The Empire State Fellows Program is a full-time leadership training program that prepares the next generation of talented professionals for careers as New York State policymakers. The incoming class of Empire State Fellows will serve from September 12, and receive an annual salary of $85,000, plus a generous benefits package. At the end of the fellowship, the program will identify high-performing Empire State Fellows that will be given the opportunity to continue to serve as leaders in New York State government after completing the program.

Engagement in the work of the New York State government lies at the heart of the Empire State Fellows Program. The Governor’s Office will appoint each Empire State Fellow to work directly with a Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, or other high-level policymakers at a New York State agency or authority, or in the Executive Chamber. Work assignments offer Fellows unparalleled experience collaborating with senior officials and participating in the policy-making process.

While taking part in the work of State government, Empire Fellows will participate in educational and professional development programs that will help them to serve as effective and ethical government leaders. The educational component of the Empire State Fellows Program kicks off with an orientation course in September. Educational coursework will continue on a semi-monthly basis. Meanwhile, professional development activities, including a mentoring program and regular meetings with Cabinet members and other government leaders, will enhance Empire Fellows’ collaboration with policymakers.

Applications opened on January 5 and will be accepted through April 1. More information on the program and instructions on how to apply are available here.

