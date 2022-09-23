Community Event: ‘Jazz at The Other Side’ on October 8th

Utica, NY—The Other Side is delighted to bring back trumpeter John Piazza, Jr. performing in a quintet consisting of, in addition to John, Mike Melito on drums, Bob Sneider on guitar, Lou Smaldone on bass and Mike Dubaniewicz on sax. For John this is homecoming to his Utica base, and to the jazz venue he inspired and co-founded with Orin and Kim Domenico some 12 years or more back. With John leading the group, we can be assured the music will swing! And the evening will be warmed by John’s loving and funny reminiscences of his local jazz antecedents, including his mentor, Sal Amico, J.R. Monterose, Dolores Mancuso, etc.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve a seat. Call 315 735-4825, email kodomenico@verizon.net , or just stop by Café Domenico.

This program is made possible by funding from The Green Onion Pub and an anonymous donor.