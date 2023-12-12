Automated Safety Program issued 1,140 notices to Central New York drivers.

Recently, 1,140 drivers have been issued notices in Central New York through an Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program. The program was launched by Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this year in an effort to keep highway workers and drivers safe. In this blog post, we will discuss the overview of Central New York’s Automated Safety Program and its purpose, as well as the significance of the program.

Overview of Central New York’s Automated Safety Program and its purpose

The Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program operates throughout 20 sites operated by the New York State Department of Transportation and 10 on the New York State Thruway. The program uses automated speed monitoring devices to alert drivers when they are exceeding the speed limit, particularly in work zones, where highway workers are present. Its purpose is to keep highway workers and drivers safe by reducing the number of reckless driving incidents in work zones.

Significance of the program

Explanation of the technology and methods used in the program

The Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program uses automated speed monitoring devices placed in work zones and operated by the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway. When a driver exceeds the speed limit, the device captures an image of the license plate and sends it to the Department of Motor Vehicles. The owner of the vehicle then receives a notice in the mail with information about the violation.

Types of violations detected by the program

Apart from speeding, the program also detects violations such as failing to obey traffic control devices, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Drivers who commit any of these violations within a work zone with a posted speed limit receive a ticket via mail. Violations detected by this program are considered civil penalties rather than criminal offenses.

Numbers and statistics on the program’s effectiveness

Number of notices issued to Central New York drivers

Through the program, 1,140 drivers in Central New York were issued notices for violating traffic laws within work zones. Of these, 272 were issued violations, while the remaining 868 received notices to remind them of the importance of safe driving practices in work zones. The program aims to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities among workers and drivers in these areas.

Announcement of Governor Hochul’s Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program

Locations and operation of the pilot program

Importance of the program in promoting driver safety

Positive effects of the program on reducing accidents and fatalities

Notice and Violation Process

How drivers are notified of their violations

Drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by 11 mph or more in an active work zone are issued a notice of violation. The notice includes a photograph of the vehicle, license plate number, and information about the violation. The driver will receive the notice via mail within 14 days of the violation.

Steps drivers can take to resolve their notices

Drivers who receive a notice of violation can either pay the fine or contest it in court. If they choose to contest the violation, they must appear in court on the date indicated in the notice. Failure to appear in court will result in an additional fine and license suspension. It is advised for drivers to carefully review and respond to their notices to avoid further consequences.

Final thoughts on the Automated Safety Program and its effectiveness

The Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program has been successful in reducing the number of speeding and reckless driving incidents in active work zones. The notices and violations issued through this program serve as a reminder to drivers to drive responsibly and respect the safety of highway workers and other drivers on the road.

Potential future improvements for the program and its continued success.

As the program continues to be implemented, there may be potential improvements to consider such as increasing the number of sites where the automated devices are in place or exploring the use of other safety technologies. Additionally, ongoing education and awareness campaigns may help reinforce the importance of safe driving habits in work zones and on the roads overall.