Memorial plaque dedication to honor local Irish legend

UTICA – The Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley … On Thursday May 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. the Irish Cultural Center will be hosting a dedication of a memorial plaque in memory of William Corrigan.

William, who was also affectionately referred to as Utica’s #1 leprechaun, was a fixture in the Utica St. Patrick’s Day parade. He was also a successful business owner and philanthropist in the Utica area, and a proud Marine. The Corrigan family will be dedicating the fireplace in the Five Points Public House located at the Irish Cultural Center at 623 Columbia St. Utica.

Entertainment will be provided by The Blarney Rebel Band who will take the stage at 6:00 p.m. The memorial plaque, provided by Kelly Foundry, will be unveiled at 7:00 p.m. There is no admission and the whole evening is open to the public.

The Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley is a nonprofit organization that promotes and preserves the rich heritage of local,

regional, and national Irish culture for future generations; and fosters Irish cultural awareness through educational, performance and social activities.