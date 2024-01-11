Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Residents of Utica, NY Gather to Remember Capitol Attack

dlaguerre - 0
Residents of Utica, NY Gather to Remember Capitol Attack On Saturday, a group of 40 determined...
Community Event

 The Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club is proud to announce its 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Dawn Michelle LaGuerre - 0
Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club to Host 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration    The Mohawk...
Community Event

Oneida County Hibernians Induct Record Membership

charrislockwood - 0
by by Tom Loughlin Jr. Oneida County men, Irish either of birth or family heritage and...
#1 Featured Story

Homeless Persons Remembrance Day at Cornerstone Community Church 2023

dlaguerre - 0
Homeless Persons Remembrance Day is observed annually on December 21st, the longest night of the...
#1 Featured Story

“We dragged hip-hop upstate” DJ JMC, on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ron Klopfanstein - 0
"We dragged hip-hop upstate" DJ JMC, on 50 Years of Hip-Hop By Ron Klopfanstein   Hip-hop began 50...
#1 Featured Story

95.5 FM “The Heat’s” Natalie Williams on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ron Klopfanstein - 0
Phoenix Radio’s Natalie Williams on 50 Years of Hip-Hop By Ron Klopfanstein   Hip-hop began 50 years ago...
David Laguerre

New Grandparent Scam Hits Central New York

dlaguerre - 0
Overview of the new grandparent scam affecting Central New York The New York State Division of...
#1 Featured Story

95.5 FM “The Heat’s” DJ J Easy on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ron Klopfanstein - 0
  95.5 FM "The Heat's" DJ J Easy on 50 Years of Hip-Hop By Ron Klopfanstein   Hip-hop began...
#1 Featured Story

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Supports Local Food Banks

charrislockwood - 0
UTICA, N.Y. — With the goal of aiding community organizations in their efforts to reduce hunger...
#1 Featured Story

“The Journey – Shepherding God’s People” Video Series brings the Christmas Message

charrislockwood - 0
. Utica, NY - The message for December in the video series “The Journey - Shepherding God’s...
CNY News

Oneida County Democratic Committee Seeks Candidates for 2024 General Election

charrislockwood - 0
The Oneida County Democratic Committee is actively seeking dedicated individuals to run for various positions...
Holidays and Observances

Utica Maennerchor Annual Christmas Concert

charrislockwood - 0
The Utica Maennerchor will present it’s annual Christmas Concert on Sunday December 10th at 2:00pm...
Community Event

MVILR: MVCC Rome Campus Stuff the Bus Dec 4th 3-5 pm

dlaguerre - 0
Learn • Live • Move • Think • Socialize • Create with us!  The Mohawk Valley...
#1 Featured Story

Bruce Karam fired as Utica School Superintendent

dlaguerre - 0
Bruce Karam served as the superintendent of the Utica City School District until his recent...
Community Event

“Taming the Chaos in D.C.: How Can We Bridge the Division?”

charrislockwood - 0
Hamilton College’s Next Common Ground Program Dec. 4 Clinton, NY – Over the last decade, the...
Local News

Elizabeth Welch Named Assistant Curator of American Art at Munson Museum of Art

dlaguerre - 0
American art specialist Elizabeth Welch, Ph.D., has been named Assistant Curator of American Art at...
Black Perspective

Food Give Away November 27 [ cars 2 – 6:30 pm] & November 28 [ walk 3 – 6 pm], 2023; at Johnson...

Natalie Williams - 0
News Release-The JPC Free Food Giveaway with the Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles) 11/27 & Walkers 11/28 Inbox Rev. Dr....
#1 Featured Story

DiNapoli and Oneida DA McNamara Announce Arrests of Utica School Superintendent and Former Utica Mayor for Theft of Public Funds

dlaguerre - 0
Officials Allegedly Used Nearly $15K in School Resources for Political and Non-School Related Causes November 21,...
