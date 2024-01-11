ABOUT US

In a league of its own, Utica Phoenix takes pride in being the only Black owned, independent news source in the Central New York region. The Utica Phoenix brings value to the Utica/Rome area with a platform built on diverse voices. The stories shared by the Utica Phoenix are the stories of your neighbors, our community. From reading a blog written by our panel of columnists, to exploring the latest in film with a good old fashioned movie review, the Utica Phoenix offers more than traditional updates on the local news. Have an opinion on one of the news articles or thoughts on a community event? You can share your ideas in a Letter to the Editor! You can also boost your business’s reach by advertising with us. Check out the Menu at the top to see all that Utica Phoenix has to offer! Induction: Visionary, activist and lifetime lover of the Arts, Cassandra Harris Lockwood has always been committed to creating spaces where people from all walks of life can connect and share community. The earliest evidence of this is seen with the foundation of the Women’s Center at Hamilton College while Cassandra was an undergraduate student. Other platforms such as Utica Phoenix, For the Good (Inc), and 95.5 FM The Heat Radio station further display Cassandra’s dedication to this mission.